Shia LaBeouf: New Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office releases mugshot

The mugshot of Shia LaBeouf was released by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office after his arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

According to Jeffrey Damnit, one of the people involved, the confrontation started when LaBeouf began using homophobic slurs inside the bar.

Damnit told PEOPLE that after the actor was eventually moved outside by staff, he began “screaming at everybody” and “lunging at” patrons. The situation turned physical when LaBeouf allegedly jumped at Damnit and punched a bartender in the face.

A police report later detailed that one victim’s nose was likely dislocated in the scuffle, noting the individual had to “push his nose back into place” himself.

After being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, the actor was released on his own surety. He didn’t stay away from the festivities for long, however.

Just hours after leaving custody, videos appeared online showing LaBeouf back on Bourbon Street, dancing amongst the crowds while seemingly waving his release paperwork.

On Wednesday morning, he broke a months-long social media silence to post a brief message on X: “Free me.”

This latest legal trouble comes just days after the actor had shared a festive selfie in Mardi Gras beads, marking a rare return to public life.

LaBeouf has been candid in the past about his personal hurdles and his journey with sobriety, but he now faces a new challenge in court. His next appearance is currently set for 19 March.

Earlier, the actor was taken into custody on 17 February and booked on two counts of simple battery after an alleged altercation in the city’s French Quarter. The incident took place around 5pm on Monday at the Royal Street Inn & R Bar.