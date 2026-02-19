Shia LaBeouf speaks out after New Orleans arrest

Following his arrest for an alleged incident in New Orleans, Shia LaBeouf made his first public remark. According to US Weekly, the Transformers actor was detained on Tuesday, February 17, after getting into a physical altercation that required paramedics to be summoned to the scene.

Shia LaBeouf later turned to X (formerly Twitter) to break his silence regarding the incident on Wednesday, February 18. In his post, he called on his supporters to speak out against his detention, simply stating, “Free me.”

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 19 after the Holes star was charged with two counts of simple battery. This is not the first scandal the American actor has been involved in; since 2014, he has been linked to a number of legal troubles.

Notably, after leaving Olivia Wilde’s 2022 movie Don’t Worry Darling, the actor was accused of “relentless abuse” by his former girlfriend, FKA Twigs. In an interview with The New York Times, Shia LaBeouf stated that “many of these allegations are not true,” but he also acknowledged that he was receiving therapy and 12-step support and took “accountability” for his conduct.

In the recent update post, Shia LaBeouf’s arrest, he might face trouble in his relationship with his wife, Mia Goth.

According to the Page Six sources, the couple claimed to be living separately for nearly a year. The couple quietly called it quits last year; however, it is unclear whether they have filed for divorce at this time.

Whilst another source told the outlet that Shia moved to New Orleans after the split to be closer to family members.

News of the couple’s split emerged after Shia was arrested following an alleged altercation with two men during Mardi Gras celebrations in the Louisiana city.