Shibli Faraz escapes unhurt in Darra Adam Khel attack

KOHAT: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz’s convoy came under attack by armed assailants in the Darra Adam Khel area of Kohat district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the incident happened when the federal minister was travelling back to Peshawar after casting his vote in his hometown constituency Kohat.

Armed assailants hurled stones at a vehicle of Shibli Faraz and ran away from the scene.

The PTI leader remained unhurt in the attack while his driver got injured which was shifted to Peshawar hospital.

Talking to media after the incident, DPO Kohat said that unidentified men attacked the vehicle of Shibli Faraz with stones while he was returning to Peshawar from his hometown after casting his vote for local government elections.

“Faraz remained unhurt in attack while his drive got injured,” the DPO confirmed.

The police have launched an investigation into the attack and culprits would be arrested soon, he added.

Moments after the news broke, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and confirmed that Faraz had been attacked at Darra Adam Khel.

“We strongly condemn this incident,” he wrote.

اطلاعات ہیں کہ وفاقی وزیر شبلی فراز پر کوہاٹ جاتے ہوئے درہ آدم خیل کے مقام پر فائرنگ کی گئ، خدا کا شکر ہے وہ حملے میں محفوظ رہے لیکن بدقسمتی سے ڈرائیور شدید زخمی ہیں جن کو ہسپتال منتقل کیا گیا ہے ، اس حملے کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 19, 2021

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also condemned the attack on Federal Minister Shibli Faraz and has summoned a report from IGP KPK.

KP polls

The polling for local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded at 5:00 pm and counting of votes is underway.

The polling, which kicked off at 8:00 AM, continued till 5:00 PM.

The unofficial and unconfirmed results for the local government elections in 17 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts have started pouring in.

The districts where local government elections are being held included Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur.

