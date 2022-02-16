Shibli Faraz advises masses to use ‘less fuel’

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the increase in PoL prices, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has advised the masses to use ‘less fuel’, ARY News reported.

Shibli Faraz said life cannot remain normal in tough times and masses should try to use less fuel as much they can. The government cannot provide subsidies on every item as it is focusing only to subsidize food-related items.

The fuel prices are increasing in the international market and the government has not slapped any tax on petroleum products, the minister added.

Terming the price hike issue as an international issue, Shibli Faraz said his ministry is trying to minimise the use of electricity as it will ultimately minimise the import of furnace oil.

It may be noted that the federal government Tuesday increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs12 per litre.

According to the notification issued by the finance ministry, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government increased petrol price by Rs12.03 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs9.53 per litre and the price of light diesel was jacked up by Rs9.43.

The price of Kerosene oil also increased by Rs10.08 per litre, according to the notification.

