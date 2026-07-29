Shift At Midnight: Essential beginner’s guide & survival tips

Kwalee’s indie horror game Shift At Midnight combines night-shift store management with psychological thriller gameplay. While running a late-night convenience store sounds simple on paper, dealing with deadly Doppelgangers, keeping customer satisfaction high, and saving up enough cash for story progression makes for a challenging loop.

If you are just getting started behind the counter, these essential strategies will help you survive your shifts and unlock the game’s true potential.

Significant Survival Strategies for Shift At Midnight

Maintain Store Hygiene and Restock Promptly

Your primary objective during the shift is keeping the store operating smoothly. Doppelgangers and chaotic events frequently leave the shop dirty.

Clean immediately: Unattended trash and messes drop your overall store rating, resulting in fewer customers and reduced income.

Keep shelves stocked: Monitor inventory frequently. Customers buy more when all products are readily visible and available on the display shelves.

Verify Customer Identities to Spot Doppelgangers

Doppelgangers look almost identical to normal human customers, making identity checks your most critical line of defense.

Check IDs thoroughly: Before scanning or bagging items, ask for the customer’s identification.

Cross-reference details: Verify their name, photo, and background information against official records. If any details mismatch, do not serve them.

Monitor Store Emails Constantly

Your work computer isn’t just for processing—it serves as your main source of intelligence.

Follow manager updates: Store management regularly sends emails about ongoing maintenance issues. Fixing operational errors swiftly helps maintain high review scores.

Track entity alerts: Emails often contain warnings about specific monsters active during your shift, along with details regarding special nightly events.

Gather Tokens for Extra Cash and the True Ending

As you clean and explore the convenience store, keep an eye out for golden tokens hidden in random locations.

Spin the Wheel of Fortune: You can find the Wheel of Fortune in the room located diagonally across from the main counter. Five tokens are required for a single spin.

Fund critical objectives: The wheel rewards players with cosmetics, extra tokens, and up to $10 in cash. Earning cash through these spins is essential if you are aiming to pay for your pet’s surgery and secure the game’s True Ending.

People may Want to Know

What happens if store ratings drop in Shift At Midnight? A lower store rating reduces customer footfall, cutting down your earnings and making it significantly harder to achieve key game objectives.

How do you spot a Doppelganger in Shift At Midnight?

Doppelgangers mimic human customers, but their IDs often contain subtle errors or inconsistent information compared to store records. Always cross-check identification before completing transactions.