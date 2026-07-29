'Shift at Midnight': What happens if you kill Norbert?

In the indie hit Shift at Midnight, managing a late-night gas station store requires verifying customer IDs with the NET Database to catch hidden doppelgangers. However, one character frequently trips up players: Norbert.

Norbert exhibits almost every telltale sign of an entity—he acts suspicious, stands behind the counter, and returns no records in the database despite having a valid ID.

If you are wondering whether you should shoot him or spare him, here is everything you need to know about Norbert’s fate and how killing him impacts your game.

Is Norbert a Doppelganger in ‘Shift at Midnight’?

No, Norbert is not a doppelganger.

Despite his bizarre behavior and lack of search results in the NET Database, Norbert is entirely human. Reaching for your shotgun or melee weapon when he walks into your store is one of the most common mistakes new players make.

What Happens If You Shoot or Kill Norbert?

Harm or shoot Norbert even once, and you trigger Norbert’s Chaos Mechanics. Instead of spawning a typical end-of-shift entity hunt, killing or attacking Norbert turns him into a persistent pest across future shifts:

Motorcycle Chaos: Norbert will return during peak store hours riding a motorcycle straight through the aisles, damaging inventory and panicking customers. Poisoned Lemonade Stand: He will set up an illegal stand outside the shop and attempt to poison your stamina and health. Disguises & Accidental Kills: Norbert will disguise himself as regular customers, engineering high-stress situations where you might accidentally shoot an innocent human.

Your choice with Norbert changes how the rest of the game plays out.

If you spare him, he finishes his purchase and leaves the store quietly with no problems.

But if you attack or kill him, expect consequences later. It triggers recurring issues like store sabotage, motorcycle runs, and even poisoned items showing up in future shifts.

How to Deal With Norbert (Best Strategy)

For Easy Survival: Leave him alone. Serve him like a standard customer, take his money, and let him walk out the front door.

For Challenge Runs: Attack him if you want to test your store-management skills against chaotic disruptions and extra gameplay hazards.

Handling Norbert correctly is essential to saving money for your pet’s surgery and reaching the True Ending in Shift at Midnight.