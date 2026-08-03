Shikarpur: Illegal immigrants traveling to Karachi arrested

SHIKARPUR: Police and secret agencies in an operation at the National Highway arrested illegal immigrants traveling to Karachi.

Officials said that in a joint operation near Kundan Bypass at the national highway 17 illegal immigrants have been detained.

A van carrying illegal immigrants from Shikarpur and destined to Karachi was stopped at the bypass. The arrested immigrants will be shifted to concerned camp after legal formalities, police officials said.

Earlier, the federal government ordered immediate arrest of illegal Afghan nationals and announced a nationwide crackdown following the expiry of a newly established deadline.

The interior ministry set July 10 as the final deadline for Afghan nationals residing illegally in the country. Authorities have been directed to arrest individuals found without legal status after the deadline.

Provincial Chief Secretaries, Inspectors General of Police (IGs), and the Islamabad administration have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the directive.