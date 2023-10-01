Shikarpur: LEAs foil bid to smuggle sugar and ghee to Afghanistan

SHIKARPUR: Intelligence agencies foiled a bid of smuggling sugar and ghee to Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Secret agencies officials in a raid at the National Highway near Shikarpur seized two trucks carrying 40 tonnes of sugar and 8,000 KG ghee to Afghanistan.

The sugar and ghee consignments have been taken in government custody, police officials said.

Police conducted a raid last Sunday at the National Highway and seized 26 trucks loaded with sugar and urea in Shikarpur.

The raid was carried out at the National Highway by the New Fojdari police station cops on a tip-off. As many as 350 tonnes of sugar and 11,254 urea bags were recovered in the raid.

The sugar and urea were destined to Afghanistan, police said and added that the seized sugar and urea were being transferred to the food department.

The law enforcement agencies on the next day seized a truck, loaded with 1200 bags of urea on the same place.

The truck was carrying urea bags to Afghanistan via Balochistan from Mirpor Mathelo in northern Sindh, police said.

Secret agencies carried out raid at Jacobabad Bypass in jurisdiction of the new Fojdari police station here.

A countrywide crackdown has been underway against the smuggling on the orders of the caretaker government.