Shikhar Dhawan ends eight-year marriage with Ayesha Mukherjee

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has divorced his wife Ayesha Mukherjee after eight years of marriage.

Dhawan’s former wife Ayesha Mukherjee made a statement on Instagram soon after Indian media reported that the Indian cricket team batsman has decided to part ways with his partner.

“I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE,” she wrote. “Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations.

“I experienced this first hand as a divorcee.”

Mukerji, recalling her past said that she was after her first divorce.

“I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time. I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word,” she added.

The divorcee said that it is a terrible feeling to go through the phase again.

“All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage?”

Mukerji added that she was beginning to feel better after collecting herself and noticed she became fearless.

“The remarkable thing is I actually felt much more empowered. I realised my fear and the meaning I gave to the word divorce was my own doing,” she added.

She wrote: “Divorce means even though you do your best and try your best things sometimes do not work out and that’s ok. Divorce means I have had amazing relationships that have taught me great lessons to carry forward in new relationships.

“Divorce means I am stronger and more resilient than I ever thought. Divorce really means whatever meaning you give to it.”

The cricketer-amateur boxer duo had tied the knot back in 2012. They have three children Zoravar Dhawan, Aliyah Dhawan and Rhea Dhawan.