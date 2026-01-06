Shikhar Dhawan gains spotlight for dating Sophie Shine

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan became a highlight for dating Sophie Shine after divorcing his first wife, Ayesha Mukherjee.

In recent news, the cricketer widely known as “Gabar” has been in the spotlight for his personal life for a few months. According to reports, he had been dating Sophie Shine after his divorce from his first wife, Ayesha Mukherjee. Now, multiple reports claim that the cricketer is set to start a new chapter of his life with Sophie.

Recently, a report by the Hindustan Times claimed that former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Shine. According to the same report, the couple is all set to tie the knot in the third week of February 2026. The wedding will take place in Delhi-NCR. Reportedly, grand wedding celebrations have already started. Some reports also claim that the wedding will be attended by several personalities from cricket and Bollywood. He in his statement said, “It’s a new beginning, and they are treating it with quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude”.

If reports are to be believed, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine met a few years ago in Dubai. What started as a casual meeting and a simple conversation soon turned into a strong bond and a serious relationship. According to a report by Money Control, the two have been living together for a year now. In June 2025, the two had appeared for a podcast, during which Shikhar Dhawan had recalled the outfit Sophie was wearing on their first meet. The cricketer noted, “Sophie was wearing camouflage trousers and a jacket. She was looking very beautiful”.

It is worth mentioning that Shikhar Dhawan and his girlfriend, Sophie Shine, initially kept their relationship private. However, it was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that they were spotted together. Their public appearances sparked conversation about their relationship and Shikhar Dhawan’s divorce from his ex-wife.

Despite their public appearance, the couple managed to keep their personal life private. It is also worth noting that a few sources close to the couple had described Sophie as grounded, supportive and strong, who stood beside the cricketer during his tough phase.

Sophie Shine is an Irish personality who has preferred to keep her life private and away from media attention until she got into a relationship with Shikhar Dhawan. According to a few reports, Sophie is professionally associated with philanthropy, and currently, she is the head of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. The foundation focuses on social welfare and community support.

Shikhar Dhawan was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee. The two tied the knot in 2012, in a private wedding ceremony. Reportedly, Ayesha was older than Shikhar and already had two daughters. In 2014, the couple welcomed their son, Zoravar Dhawan. Over the years, Shikhar fondly spoke about fatherhood. However, Shikhar and Ayesha started facing problems after a few years and decided to part ways. In 2023, the two were officially divorced. After the separation, the cricketer was not allowed to meet his son regularly.