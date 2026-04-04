Shiloh Jolie's first musical debut sets of buzz over social media

Shiloh Jolie made her first music video debut. The internet went wild because of her appearance, as she resembled her mother, Angelina Jolie.

On April 7, the 19-year old dancer appeared in the teaser for K-Pop singer Dayoung’s new single What’s a Girl to Do. The song is set to be released on April 7.

On Friday, the clip went viral on social media, and fans were quick to clock the resemblance when Shiloh appeared later in the trailer.

In the immediate reaction, fans showcased through a poster, “Look at Shiloh, man. Crazy to see Angie’s kids follow in her footsteps”. Another wrote on X, “Literally looks exactly like her momma oh my god”. Third noted, “Holy sh*t, mamma’s good genes are sooooo strong”.

It is not yet clear whether Shiloh will appear in an acting capacity, as one of Dayoung’s dancers, or both. The resemblance of Shiloh to Jolie clan isn’t a new talk of town.

Last April, Shiloh was widely noted for appearing to channel her mother’s iconic Lara Croft look from Tomb Raider with a similar hairstyle. Friday’s teaser has taken those comparisons to a whole new level.