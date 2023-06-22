Watch: Shilpa Rao covers Mehdi Hassan’s timeless classic

Indian singer Shilpa Rao paid tribute to Shehanshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan by singing one of his classics on World Music Day.

Bollywood singer Rao, who is known for her distinct sombre yet soulful voice, covered one of the timeless pieces, ‘Gulon Mein Rang Bhare’ by the legendary Ghazal singer on the occasion of world music day, on Wednesday.

Along with a thought-provoking message, Rao posted the video of her tribute on the photo and video-sharing application, which sees the ‘Besaharam Rang’ singer croon the ghazal on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao)

“It’s very difficult for musicians or aspiring musicians to be a TOURIST whilst listening to music. Do you remember your child like self who heard music without analysing it in any way? Time to start doing that again,” she wrote in the caption.

Rao added, “It’s tough, because our minds start to break down the music as we hear it. But let’s just put everything aside and hear it like a tourist. No assessment just the pure pleasure of listening.”

Concluding the message, the singer extended her wishes for World Music Day to her followers.

The clip was played by thousands of her followers and also received numerous hearts and praising comments for the singer.

