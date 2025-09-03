Shilpa Shetty shuts down Mumbai restaurant amid financial crisis

Amid the cheating allegations, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty has shut down her Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra.

Currently embroiled in a fraud case, for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based business of INR60 crores with her husband, Raj Kundra, and another individual, Shilpa Shetty has announced the closure of her famous Bandra restaurant, Bastian, the city’s iconic celebrity hotspot, known for hosting high-profile party nights.

“This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations – BASTIAN BANDRA,” Shetty announced in a note, shared on her Instagram stories on Tuesday. “A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow.”

While the Bandra venue of Bastian draws its curtains, the actor-turned-entrepreneur confirmed that their other outlet, Bastian at the Top, will continue to operate.

The celebrity did not share any reason behind the decision, but industry insiders suggest that it is due to financial woes faced by the Kundra family, after Shetty and her husband were charged by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police last month, for allegedly cheating businessman Deepak Kothari of INR60.48 crores, in a loan-cum-investment arrangement tied to their now-defunct company.

Their lawyer has strongly denied the claims, though.