Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra gets trolled

Raj Kundra – husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty – became the new target of internet trolls for his growing fondness of weird face masks.

Raj Kundra – who has been dominating headlines for quite some time now – more so, because of his changed look (since the bail in the pornography case) which usually consists of some sort of face covering whenever he steps out in public.

However, what fuelled the internet troll brigade this time, was his latest pick for the birthday dinner of Indian entrepreneur Rohini Iyer. While Shetty herself remained missing from the party, the star-husband took the limelight with his face mask featuring an LED display on it.

The netizens, unimpressed by Kundra’s look, didn’t miss the opportunity to troll the celebrity for his weird masks.

Here is what social users wrote in the comments section of the video published by an Indian paparazzi account.

Why would you do something so bad that you have to cover you face for the rest of your life 😂😂

yeh aisa kyu kar raha hai bhai kitna odd lag raha hai plz Shilpa kuch samjhao (Why is he behaving like this? It looks odd. Please Shilpa, make him understand)

Why he always cover his face?

Cartoon network

Raj Sins 😂😂😂😂😂

For those unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police in July last year, after being accused of producing and distributing pornographic content. He was also accused of facilitating his porn business under the premise of his company Viaan Industries Ltd. The probe found that Kundra had set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd which then bought the Hotshots app through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd.

Shetty, 47, had tied the knot to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple has two children together, a son named Viaan, and a daughter Samisha.

