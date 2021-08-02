Shilpa Shetty issues official statement about husband’s pornography scandal

Shilpa Shetty has come out to issue an official statement amid media scrutiny after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing pornographic films.

Shetty took to Instagram to put her foot down on unverified information going around about the case, saying, “I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.”

The 46-year-old Bollywood star explained how the past few days have been challenging for the Kundra family with “a lot of rumours and accusations… unwarranted aspersions on me… a lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.”

Saying that she has full faith in the Indian judiciary, Shetty added that she will be sticking to her celeb philosophy throughout the trial: “Never complain, never explain.”

According to the Hungama 2 actor, the Kundra family is committed to accessing the best legal remedies, but till then, Shetty requested, “…As a mother – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,” she concluded.

Earlier this week, it was reported by the Times of India that Shetty had filed a legal case against defamatory online content following Kundra’s arrest.

According to the Indian legal news outlet Bar and Bench, Shilpa Shetty has not just filed a complaint against several media houses but also against defamatory content being published on social media sites including Facebook and Instagram.

Shetty has maintained that her husband Raj Kundra is not involved in producing pornographic content and that he instead produced erotica, highlighting that the two are not the same.

The couple was also fined by the SEBI, who handed a Rs 3 lakh penalty to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and their company Viaan Industries Ltd. for the inability for transparent disclosures and violation of insider trading norms reported India Today.