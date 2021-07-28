Shilpa Shetty yells at disgraced husband Raj Kundra during police questioning

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty reportedly lost her cool at husband Raj Kundra, who was arrested on July 19 in a pornography case, as Mumbai Police Crime Branch raided the couple’s Juhu residence and questioned her for almost six hours on July 23.

Kundra was brought back to his home in Juhu on July 23 for the first time since his arrest with the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, who conducted a detailed raid of his and Shetty’s family home, reported India Today.

According to officials, it is here that Shilpa Shetty shouted at her husband for disgracing the family.

“We have everything, what was the need to do all this,” Shilpa Shetty reportedly asked Raj Kundra. She also broke down upon seeing him and lamented that “the family’s reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled and that she had to give up many projects,” India Today reported.

Mumbai police arrested Kundra last week on July 19 in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing.

The court ordered Raj Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesman, told Reuters.