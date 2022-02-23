Ship locating famous vessel stuck in ice at same spot

A South African ship named SA Agulhas II got stuck in ice while trying to locate another ship that was lost in 1915, reported TimesNowNews.

According to TimesNowNews, A South African ship tracking the famous lost ship ‘Endurance’ ended up getting stuck in ice during their expedition.

SA Agulhas II was finding Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship when the ship got stuck in ice after temperatures dropped under -10 degrees Celsius.

Reportedly, the SA Agulhas II was stuck in the exact spot in the Weddell Sea where Shakelton’s vessel was last seen in 1915, according to a Mail Online report.

The stop wasn’t for too long as crew members freed the ship by using mechanical cranes, engine power, and a case of aviation fuel.

Historian Dan Snow, who was on-board the ship told The Times that “Clever people did say to me on the way, ‘How do you know you’re not going to get iced in like Shackleton?’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about that. We’ve got all the technology.’ But we are now iced in”.

Snow also shared clips that showed the ship’s crew using tools and a crane to free the ship from the ice. Agulhas was free after several hours of rigorous work. According to reports, it is now back on the search for Endurance.

“Archaeology was never meant to be like this. We’re stuck and I’m cold and I want to get home. This is not good stuff,” said Mensun Bound, the Endurance 22 expedition’s director of exploration.

The ship Endurance which reportedly sunk in 1915, was one of the two ships used by the Imperial Trans-Antarctic expedition from 1914 to 1917. The ship was 144-foot-long it had 28 men aboard.

The ship on January 18, 1915, got stuck on the Weddell Sea, en route to Vehsel Bay. The ship was reportedly stuck in ice for months.