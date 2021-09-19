Ship with Green Line buses cargo, to anchor at Karachi Port today

KARACHI: A ship carrying a cargo of the first batch of Green Line BRT buses from China will reach Karachi Port on Sunday (today), ARY News reported.

The vessel with its much-awaited cargo of 40 Green Line buses will anchor at berth number 10 of Karachi Port at 10:00am, sources said.

A special ceremony will be held at the port today in connection with the arrival of BRT buses. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will inspect the buses at the port.

The ceremony will be attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and IT Minister Ameenul Haq.

The second consignment of 40 more buses will reach Karachi by the end of October.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar earlier announced that the Green Line bus service will become operational in Karachi in November this year.

Green Line BRT project

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was also being constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.