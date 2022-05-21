Shireen Mazari arrest: PTI announces countrywide protests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced to stage protest demonstrations across the country against the arrest of PTI senior leader Shireen Mazari, ARY News reported.

This was announced by PTI leader and former federal minister Farukh Habib in a video shared on his official Twitter handle.

In a video message, the PTI leader condemned Punjab police act and asked party workers to stage peaceful protests across the country against Shireen Mazari’s arrest.

تمام کارکنان ملک گیر شیریں مزاری کی گرفتاری کیخلاف پرامن احتجاج کے لئے سڑکوں پر باہر نکلے۔ pic.twitter.com/FedJVrOXdb — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 21, 2022

PTI Punjab Chapter President Shafqat Mehmood also condemned the “illegal and brutal kidnapping” of Dr Shireen Mazari and announced a protest at Lahore’s reach liberty roundabout at 8pm.

“Strongly condemn the illegal and brutal kidnapping of Dr Shireen Mazari. She was manhandled and mistreated which is shameful. There will protest against this arrest in Lahore. Everyone to reach liberty roundabout at pm”.

Strongly condemn the illegal and brutal kidnapping of Dr Shireen Mazari. She was manhandled and mistreated which is shameful. There will protest against this arrest in Lahore. Everyone to reach liberty roundabout at 8 — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 21, 2022

Anti-corruption Punjab and Islamabad police on Saturday in a joint action arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari from outside her house.

The news was confirmed by PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani on his Twitter handle. The former SAPM asked the PTI leaders and workers to reach Kohsar police station.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police in its statement said that Shireen Mazari was booked in a property case registered in DG Khan. The former minister has been shifted to DG Khan from Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

A case was registered against Shireen Mazari in DG Khan over 129 acre land dispute and despite repeated requests, she did not appear, sources said.

Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her. — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) May 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Imaan Zainab Mazari, daughter of Shireen Mazari claimed that male police officers beat her mother and took her away. Imaan said she was only told by the police that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken the action.

