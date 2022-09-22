Mazari challenges sedition clause of PPC in IHC

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari has challenged sedition clause 124-A of Pakistan Penal Code in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Mazari’s counsel Abuzar Salman Niazi has filed petition against clause 124-A of PPC seeking the court to declare it as unlawful.

“The sedition clause being invoked to curb the freedom of expression,” according to the petition. ” Sedition clause 124-A has been in conflict with the fundamental human rights given in the constitution,” petitioner argued.

“Sedition cases used to suppress the freedom of expression and criticism,” according to the plea.

Shireen Mazari has also pleaded to the court to halt registration of sedition cases and issuing a restraining order over sedition cases.

Petitioner has made Chief Secretaries, IGs of four provinces and Islamabad Police as respondents in the case.

