Shireen Mazari handed additional responsibilities in PTI media team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has handed over additional responsibilities to former federal minister and party Central Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari in the party’s media team, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details the PTI Central Senior Vice President has been entrusted with additional responsibilities to liaison with international media organizations.

مرکزی سینئر نائب صدر پاکستان تحریک انصاف ڈاکٹر @ShireenMazari1 کو انٹرنیشنل میڈیا سے روابطِ کار کی اضافی ذمہ داریاں سونپ دی گئیں-

ڈاکٹر شیریں مزاری بین الاقوامی تنظیموں سے روابط و تعلقات کی دیکھ بھال بھی کریں گی- pic.twitter.com/0MlnddNO0V — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 11, 2022

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has issued a notification stating that Dr Shireen Mazari will coordinate and manage relationships with foreign media outlets. She will continue to perform her present responsibilities as PTI Central Senior Vice President.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the former premier for Information and Broadcasting Raoof Hassan was serving as Focal Person and Coordinator for International Media.

Comments