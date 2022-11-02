Land record scam: Shireen Mazari, others summoned by ATC

DG KHAN: An Anti-Corruption Court (ATC) has summoned former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari and others in a case registered for ‘tampering with a land record’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Anti-Corruption Court (ATC) summoned Shireen Mazari and others on November 15 in a case that was quashed by Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment in September 2022.

Special Judge Anti-Corruption has not agreed with the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment’s decision to quash the case against PTI leader.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment quashed a case registered against PTI leader Shireen Mazari for tampering a land record.

Shireen Mazari was blamed for not giving back the lands secured under land reforms after the Federal Land Commission ruled against her. Shireen Mazari approached the high court that a false report was filed against her from her political opponents.

The matter was later moved to the Supreme Court after the high court provided relief to the PTI leader. The Federal Land Commission later accepted anomalies in its previous replies and submitted a second response, paving way for a decision in her favour.

Earlier on May 21, Anti-corruption Punjab and Islamabad police in a joint action arrested the former federal minister from outside her house.

The Islamabad police in its statement said that Shireen Mazari was booked in a property case registered in DG Khan. The former minister has been shifted to DG Khan from Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

Comments