Shireen Mazari tests positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has tested positive for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

Shireen Mazari had quarantined herself at home after testing positive for Covid-19.

President Dr Arif Alvi had also tested positive for the COVID-19 for the second time on January 6.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 again. Had a sore throat since four to five days and was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms,” the president had said on Twitter.

The fifth wave of the COVID-19 is intensifying with every passing as Pakistan reported 1,649 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 45,002 samples were tested during this period, out of which 1,649 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 3.66 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.16%.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,972 after three more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 617.

