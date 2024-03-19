Shireen Mazari’s plea for removal from ECL set for hearing

Former PTI leader and ex-Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz will conduct a hearing on Mazari’s plea tomorrow (Wednesday).

Soon after the May 9 riots, last year, the former federal minister announced to quit PTI and politics altogether.

On May 23, 2023, Shireen Mazari condemned the May 9 riots, saying that she had always opposed violence.

She reasoned her decision of quitting politics with deteriorating health conditions following her 12-day detention post May 9 riots when protesters took to the streets across the country after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from the court premises in Islamabad.

Last year, the IHC ordered the removal of her name from the ECL. The court, in its December 2 verdict, said that Mazari was not declared absconder in any case.

The IHC ordered the director general of Immigration and Passports to remove her name from the ECL which imposes travel restrictions on individuals.