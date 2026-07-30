Shivangi Joshi's team clears up “Lock Upp” controversy

Shivangi Joshi has become one of the most formidable competitors on the popular reality show Lock Upp, despite facing massive criticism.

Along with the other contestants, Shivangi was forced to reveal one of her secrets in a recent episode. Given the secret prompt “bread butter,” the 28-year-old opened up about her father’s past financial difficulties. She disclosed that her father and a relative were thrust into poverty after their transport business failed.

Recalling those difficult times, Shivangi Joshi shared: “My father had to sell everything we had, and we were literally on the streets. We didn’t have the money to buy food, and a few relatives brought us bread and butter to survive on. We couldn’t afford to even light the stove.”

However, members of the public dug up her past interviews and accused her of lying, pointing out that she had previously stated her father was an army officer rather than a businessman.

In response to the allegations, Shivangi’s team quickly issued a clarification, stating that her father “served, took voluntary retirement, and then went into business.”

“Rest assured, Shivangi Joshi remembers exactly what she’s said in her interviews. What seems to have slipped past you is simpler: a person is allowed more than one chapter,” her team shared in a statement.