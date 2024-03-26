SHO beats alleged thief with hockey stick

PESHAWAR: A Station House Officer (SHO) of the Peshawar Police tortured an alleged thief who was caught red-handed in the Hayatabad neighborhood of Peshawar, ARY News reported.

The SHO and other policemen donning uniforms can be seen beating the man who is being accused of stealing in a house with a hockey stick.

As per reports, a family in Hayatabad locality locked the thief inside the room and called the police. SHO and other policemen reached the spot and nabbed the accused.

The policemen started brutally beating the alleged thief, taking the law into their own hands.

According to police, the accused is also nominated in cases pertaining to the murder of a security guard as well as multiple robberies and thefts.