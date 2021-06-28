Police officer demoted after misconduct with PTI MPA Ajmal Khan

PESHAWAR: A station house officer (SHO), Ibad Wazir, has been demoted to a lower rank after an inquiry that found him guilty of misconduct with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ajmal Wazir, ARY News reported on Monday.

A police officer has paid the price of misbehaving with a lawmaker on May 29 by facing demotion by the higher authorities of the police department.

SHO Ibad Wazir was found guilty of misconduct with the PTI MPA Ajmal Wazir on May 29 following an inquiry supervised by Superintendent Police (SP) Waqar Ahmed.

Wazir of Khazana police station was demoted from inspector to sub-inspector as a penalty for his misbehaviour following an order.