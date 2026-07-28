LAHORE: The Station House Officer (SHO) of Sarwar Road Police Station and 11 other police personnel have been suspended and charged after allegedly conducting an unlawful raid on a house based on incorrect information, police officials said.

According to police sources, SHO Muhammad Irfan, along with other officers, carried out the raid. However, authorities later found that the operation was based on false information and that a fabricated first information report (FIR) had allegedly been registered following the raid.

A case has now been registered against the suspended officers on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Mushtaq for allegedly abusing their authority and misusing official powers.

Police officials said SHO Irfan, the investigating officer, and the other suspended personnel have also been charge-sheeted under relevant provisions of the Police Order, 2002, while the investigation has been handed over to the Investigation Wing for further action.

Authorities said further legal proceedings will be initiated in light of the findings of the inquiry.

Social media reports claimed the raided house belonged to the brother of a senior government official and was mistakenly targeted after being suspected of operating as a brothel. However, police have not officially confirmed the identity of the homeowner or the claims circulating on social media.