SHO under investigation after citizen Killed in Nooriabad road mishap

KARACHI: A citizen was killed on Sunday after being struck by a vehicle belonging to a Station House Officer (SHO) near Nooriabad, ARY News reported.

Taking notice of the incident, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro suspended the SHO of Nooriabad.

While police officials have promised a transparent investigation, the SHO claimed the death resulted from a three-vehicle collision rather than his specific actions. However, officials stated the suspension was issued due to the officer’s “inappropriate attitude” toward the victims and for “spreading fear” among the public following the crash.

The investigation into the exact cause of the accident is currently underway.

“Meanwhile, a statement has emerged from the survivor of the incident. The injured youth reported that armed individuals in civilian attire attempted to intercept their vehicle; when they did not stop, the men rammed their car.

According to the survivor, the collision killed his friend and left him injured. He further alleged that the men in plain clothes subjected them to physical torture following the crash. He also stated that he was threatened by a police officer, adding that the encounter felt like an attempted kidnapping.”

At least two people were killed and several others injured in various firing incidents across Karachi on Sunday.

Incident at Port Qasim regarding the shooting near the Pakistan Steel Mills Port Qasim Authority, police stated that a security guard opened fire on an alleged mugger. The suspect was killed, while his accomplice sustained injuries. Police confirmed that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A man hailing from Khanpur was shot dead in New Karachi, Sector D-11. CCTV footage of the murder has since surfaced, showing three men on two motorcycles opening fire on the victim within the jurisdiction of the New Karachi Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Shakeel. Police are currently investigating the case, with initial findings suggesting the motive may be personal enmity.

Further casualties two additional individuals were wounded in separate incidents. A 47-year-old man, identified as Ghulam Abbas, was shot near the Habib Bank roundabout in the SITE area and was subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital.

Furthermore, a 20-year-old youth named Ayan sustained injuries in a firing incident in Machar Colony, Agra Taj Colony. Police have begun a probe into this shooting as well.

Karachi witnessed alarming rise in the numbers of deaths and injuries due to crime and accidents in 2025, ARY News reported quoting Chhipa Foundation’s annual report.

The report highlighted persistent public safety and emergency response challenges in the city.

The report reveals that 89 people lost their lives while resisting robberies, and in these incidents, 14 robbers were killed and 35 others seriously injured in Karachi this year so far.

Traffic accidents claimed 830 lives, leaving 11,837 people injured across the city in the ongoing year so far.

Gunfire incidents resulted in 407 fatalities and 1,632 injuries, while 21 tortured bodies and four bodies stuffed in sacks were recovered from various locations.

Fire-related accidents, including an explosion at a firecracker factory, killed 26 people and injured 159. Stabbings accounted for 43 deaths, while gas cylinder explosions caused 11 fatalities and 40 injuries.

The report of the social welfare organisation further highlighted that drowning incidents took 96 lives, including 13 in open drains, and train accidents caused 51 fatalities.

Suicides were reported in 119 cases, and drug overdoses claimed the lives of 386 individuals, including 381 men and five women. Tragically, the bodies of 33 newborns were also recovered during the year.

Most of the recovered bodies were unidentified and have been laid to rest at the Chhipa graveyard. The report underscores the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures to curb accidents, violent crimes, and preventable deaths in Karachi.