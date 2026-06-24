Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has announced the passing of his elder brother, Shahid Akhtar.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media account, Shoaib expressed his deep sorrow, stating that his beloved brother had returned to Allah Almighty.

The funeral prayer for Shahid Akhtar is scheduled to take place in Islamabad today. Family members, relatives, friends, and individuals from various walks of life are expected to attend the service.

According to family sources, Shahid Akhtar served as Shoaib Akhtar’s public relations manager and collaborated closely with him on various professional matters.

In the wake of his passing, friends and members of the cricket community have come together to express their deepest condolences and offer the Akhtar family comfort and support during this profoundly difficult time.