Shoaib Akhtar blasts PCB over T20 WC squad, fears Pakistan’s elimination in group stage

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the squad that they picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to be held in Australia next month.

In a video message, the star cricketer strongly criticized chief selector Mohammad Wasim and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq after the squad for the T20 World Cup was announced.

The speedster began by criticising the chief selector, saying that “average people like average people”. Akhtar said that he is scared that Pakistan might get knocked out in the early stage of the T20 World Cup.

Aap sab kay dil ki awaz, Iftikhar remains in the team, so does Khushdil.

Wah selector sb, kya selection ki hai.

This will be exposed badly in Australia. Full video: https://t.co/TIPrWgnj8Z pic.twitter.com/oKvWIBfTKq — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 16, 2022

With this team, we might get knocked out in the first round itself. I am really scared as our batting has no depth. When the chief selector is average, his decisions will also be average,” he said and called out Iftikhar Ahmed as Misbah Ul Haq part 2.

Shoaib Akhtar went on to say that he repeatedly pointed out to open with Fakhar Zaman but skipper Babar Azam “wouldn’t leave his place as an opener”.

Chief Selector Mohammad Waseem on Thursday unveiled Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022, which will be held from October 16 to November 13.

In the 15-player World Cup squad, top-order batter Shan Masood has been included in the side for the shortest format for the first-time along with fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani have been named as the three traveling reserves.

Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir

Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

