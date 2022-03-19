Shoaib Akhtar lists ‘top three cricketers’ of all time

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar has picked his three greatest cricketers of all time, including former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar.

During a recent outing in a digital show, former fast bowler of Pakistan’s cricket team, Shoaib Akhtar named three of the greatest players of all time, including the Indian batter as well as two bowlers, Pakistan’s former skipper Wasim Akram and late Australian spinner Shane Warne.

Akhtar shared the opinion while paying tribute to late cricket legend Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 52, during a digital chat show with an Indian YouTuber Tanmay Bhat.

“He was a large-hearted person. He would be a good friend, always ready to help. And such a great bowler,” he told Bhat about Warne.

“He had a fast bowler hidden inside him, he was that kind of a spinner. I was very sad to hear about his passing. He went too early.”

“The greatest three players for me are Wasim, Shane Warne, and Sachin,” Shoaib Akhtar opined.

Warne, who is credited with restoring the technique of leg-spin bowling, took as many as 708 wickets in 145 Test matches during his eminent 15-year long career span.

It is pertinent to mention that Warne died of a suspected heart attack on March 4, in Koh Samui, Thailand.

