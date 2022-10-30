‘India will return home too’, predicts Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan’s veteran cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar has made his prediction about the final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In the latest video on his YouTube channel published earlier this week, the Rawalpindi Express slammed the Green Shirts for their dismal performance in their clash against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup.

“I had already told Pakistan that they will come back this week,” Shoaib Akhtar claimed to have predicted. The speedster also went on to upset Indian fans when he stated, “And India will come back next week after playing in the semi-final.”

He added, “Voh bhi koi Tees Maar Khan nahi hai (Indian players are also not some unbeatable side) and we are even worse.”

Coming back to Babar Azam and the boys, Akhtar stated, “I have been saying this repeatedly, these openers, the middle order aren’t good enough for us to get success at this level. What can I say? Pakistan have a bad captain.”

“Pakistan is out of the world cup in the second game. Against Zimbabwe. Babar, come one down but he is not listening. Major flaw in Shaheen Afridi’s fitness. A major flaw in captaincy,” the veteran criticized.

Calling out the skipper and management, Akhtar vented, “What kind of cricket do you want to play? For god’s sake, you have lost to Zimbabwe. Don’t you understand your cricket is deteriorating? A proper middle order is needed, you are selecting something else.”

“Your performances are average. Enjoy, and keep selecting unworthy players. Don’t let in good people.”

“I’m not talking about myself. The job can go to hell. I’m just worried that the country suffers because of this. Don’t bring cut-for-role people, who are disciplined and know how things work. You’ve ruined everything,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that this vent by Shoaib Akhtar came soon after Zimbabwe upset from Green Shirts in Thursday’s match of the ICC T20 World Cup. Set to chase a total of 131 runs, Pakistani cricketers fell just one run short of victory as they could amass 129/8 in their quota of 20 overs.

Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led side sealed their first win in the tournament today against the Netherlands.

Pakistan’s mainstay Mohammad Rizwan starred with a strong 49-run knock after bowlers dominated Dutch batters to help Pakistan ease past the Netherlands to achieve their first-ever T20I win on Australian soil, on Sunday.

