Shoaib Akhtar’s thunderbolts still give ‘nightmares’ to AB de Villiers

South African cricketing legend AB de Villiers has said that Pakistan Paver Shoaib Akhtar’s deliveries still give him ‘ nightmares’.

Cricket Australia recently shared an old video of Shoaib Akhtar bowling a thunderbolt to Australian batter Shane Watson. The video was shared as a tribute to the speedster as he became the first bowler to break the 100 mph barrier on April 27, 2002.

The video was captioned, “On the day Shoaib Akhtar became the first bowler to break the 100mph barrier 20 years ago, we dug into the archives to find perhaps his most ferocious delivery on Australian shores!”

Shane Watson, who was on the receiving end of the ferocious bouncer retweeted the video and wrote, “What a way to spend my 21st birthday!! 😳😳😳 @shoaib100mph was so good and so bloody fast!!”

South African legend AB de Villiers also retweeted the video and said that Akhtar’s deliveries still give him ‘nightmares’.

He wrote, “Oh man! I still get nightmares 😂.”

Shoaib replied to AB’s comment and wrote, “Come on AB, you’ve given sleepless nights to many bowlers yourself. Always a pleasure interacting with you.”

