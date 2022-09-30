Shoaib Akhtar’s year-old prediction about Jasprit Bumrah’s back goes viral

Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar’s year-old prediction about Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gone viral after he has most likely been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

‘Bumrah’s back will break down,’ Shoaib Akhtar had predicted.

King @shoaib100mph ‘s one year old analysis about Bumrah’s action and back injury…. Pindi boy is always on point. pic.twitter.com/n6JnCeN89q — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) September 29, 2022

Just like the Indian cricket team, social media fans are also in a state of grief on the news of Jasprit Bumrah’s unavailability for the upcoming world cup.

Among the variety of comments, posts, and commentaries, Shoaib Akhtar’s old video was shared widely. In the video, the former Pakistan speedster is talking about how Bumrah’s uncanny action can lead to career-threatening back injuries.

Bumrah has only played 15 matches this year so far – 5 Tests, ODIs and T20Is each. He had returned to the T20I scheme of things in the Australia series. The pacer travelled with the Indian team to Thiruvananthapuram for the first T20I against South Africa, but could not take part in it as he had issues with his back during a practice session.

BCCI are yet to give an official update on Bumrah’s injury or his replacement but if the reports are to be believed then it is likely to be a toss-up between Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

