Shoaib Ibrahim posts health update on Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim has provided fans with an update on his wife Dipika Kakar’s condition after she underwent surgery to remove a cyst.

A few days ago, Shoaib informed followers that Dipika required the procedure due to a stomach cyst. This announcement comes months after she underwent surgery to remove a tumor as part of her treatment for stage 2 liver cancer.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actor posted a YouTube vlog that alternated between hospital hallways and quiet family moments. At home, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary by preparing meals and breaking their fast together. In a gentle kitchen scene, Shoaib was seen smiling as he wished her a happy anniversary before the vlog transitioned to the hospital the following day.

In the footage, Shoaib is seen waiting by the 39-year-old actress’s bedside. He later updated his Instagram Stories, writing:

“Allah ke karam se aur aapki sabki duaon se Dippi’s procedure is done. All went well. She is also doing fine; bas thode pain mein hai, but nothing to worry. Thank you once again for all your prayers.”

Following the removal of the cyst, doctors have kept her under observation. Dipika, best known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, has been candidly documenting her health journey on YouTube, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional lows, and her gradual recovery. The couple continues to share daily updates with their community.