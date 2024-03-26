Shoaib Malik celebrates first birthday of Sana Javed after marriage: See pics

Karachi Kings’ all-rounder Shoaib Malik celebrated the 31st birthday of his wife, actor Sana Javed with an intimate midnight surprise.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday midnight, the former skipper of the national cricket team, 42, posted a three-picture gallery with his wife, to wish her first birthday after marriage.

“Happy Birthday Sana Shoaib Malik,” he captioned the mushy pictures of the two, followed by a series of emojis. Reacting to the adorable birthday posting, the ‘Sukoon’ actor simply commented, “My ❤”

The now-viral Insta post drew mixed responses from social users. While a number of them congratulated the couple and extended heartfelt birthday wishes for Javed, some keyboard warriors continued to target the celebrity couple with their mean comments.

Pertinent to note here that Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed took the internet by storm in January this year, when they announced their marriage, amid the separation rumours from their previous partners.

Sharing a two-picture gallery from the intimate ceremony, the couple wrote, “Alhamdullilah ❤️ “And We created you in pairs” – وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا”

While there had been speculations about the separation of respective couples for some months, no confirmation was ever made by any individual involved.

