Shoaib Malik claims rejecting selector role before T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik claimed that he was offered a role in the national men’s selection committee ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Addressing a presser at Gaddafi Stadium, Shoaib Malik—who has represented Pakistan in 446 matches across three formats—said that he was approached to join the national men’s selection committee ahead of this year’s mega event but turned down the offer as he is still playing cricket.

“Look, I only received an offer once before the [T20 World Cup] to become the selector,” shared Malik.

“At that time, the entire selection committee had equal powers as there was no chief selector. But my reason [behind declining] was that I am still playing cricket and how can I select those cricketers with whom I play so it did not make sense that you play cricket and become a part of the selection committee simultaneously,” the former captain said.

To a question regarding his retirement plans, Shoaib Malik reiterated that he has lost interest in playing international cricket for Pakistan again.

“I’ve already said that I do not have any interest in playing for the Pakistan Cricket team,” said Malik.

“I’ve already retired from two formats, Tests and ODIs. In T20Is, I do not have any interest in playing for the Pakistan team.So my plan is to retire from all forms of cricket once and for all.”

The press conference was held to unveiling the logo of Champions Cup side Stallions with whom Shoaib Malik will work as a mentor. The 50-over tournament will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 12-29 September.

Shoaib Malik is one of the five champion mentors unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this week.

Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Waqar Younis are the other four mentors, who will reveal their side names and logos in PCB-arranged media conferences as part of promotion and publicity as well as creating Champions Cup brand awareness.

The Champions One-Day Cup will feature the country’s 150 best of the best cricketers. This will be a 50-over tournament that will be played on a single-league format.