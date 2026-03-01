Shoaib Malik dismisses ‘fourth marriage’ rumours

Former Pakistan international Shoaib Malik has firmly rejected rumours circulating on social media regarding an alleged “fourth marriage”, describing the claims as baseless and fabricated.

The clarification came after entertainment websites and social media accounts alleged that Malik was set to marry a social media influencer, with some posts referring to it as his fourth marriage. The claims gained traction online despite a lack of verification.

Responding to the speculation, Malik issued a public statement on his social media platforms, labelling the reports as “unverified” and “fabricated”.

“It was early 2023 when my first marriage ended. With mutual consent, it was decided that we would co-parent our child. It was only after this that I remarried,” Shoaib Malik said.

“I have always tried to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family. However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted.”

He added that since his remarriage, attempts had been made to link him with individuals he claims never to have met, while his wife had also been subjected to unwarranted criticism.

Shoaib Malik expressed particular concern about the impact of such rumours on his young son, Izhan.

“I feel this has reached a point where it must be addressed. My son is now at an age where he will read these false and fabricated stories, spread for views and minor financial gain. These lame accusations are causing distress to those I care about,” he said.

While acknowledging that public figures are subject to scrutiny, Shoaib Malik urged restraint.

“There is a limit. Invading privacy or damaging reputations crosses that line,” he stated, warning that any further dissemination of false or defamatory content would result in strict legal action.