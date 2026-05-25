Shoaib Malik proposes major domestic overhaul

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has called for significant reforms in the country’s domestic red-ball structure, urging cricket authorities to introduce lucrative contracts for specialist Test players in an effort to improve the declining standards in the longest format.

The veteran all-rounder shared his views on the social media platform X following Pakistan’s recent struggles in Test cricket, stressing that financial incentives are necessary to keep players committed to first-class cricket instead of prioritising franchise leagues.

Malik believes Pakistan’s red-ball system requires long-term investment, particularly in players who specialise in the traditional format.

“To strengthen our red-ball cricket, we need to offer lucrative red-ball contracts to specialist players,” Malik wrote.

The former skipper explained that improved financial security would encourage cricketers to remain dedicated to domestic red-ball competitions and help prevent players from altering their natural game solely to fit the demands of T20 cricket.

“It’s the best incentive to keep them committed to the longer format as this way they will commit to play a minimum of five first-class matches per season, and players will not make the mistake of forcing themselves into changing their natural game or chasing franchise cricket,” he added.

Shoaib Malik also highlighted the sharp difference between domestic and international cricket, insisting that players need stronger preparation and complete commitment before stepping onto the Test stage.

“At the international level, half-cooked skills don’t survive. We need fully committed players who are equipped for the challenge,” he concluded.

The 44-year-old represented Pakistan in 35 Test matches during his international career, scoring 1,989 runs and taking 32 wickets.