Shoaib Malik reacts to Sana Javed divorce speculations

Pakistan cricket team’s former skipper Shoaib Malik subtly shuts down the speculations of his divorce from his third wife, actor Sana Javed.

The rumours that began to swirl earlier this week sparked social media discussions that cricketer Shoaib Malik and A-list actor Sana Javed might be heading for divorce, as a clip of the couple, seemingly having tension in their relationship, went viral from a recent outing.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

It happened so from a recent public appearance, where the former Pakistani all-rounder was seen signing autographs to fans on a cricket bat, while the ‘Dunk’ actor, who sat beside him, looked the other way and seemed to have zero interaction with her husband, igniting the separation buzz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voice Of Netizens (@voiceofnetizens)

However, the cricketer has now reacted to the speculations and rather shut it down, sharing a bunch of new pictures with his better-half on the social site Instagram. “Always a good day for goofing around with this one,” he wrote in the caption of the carousel on Friday, featuring images from the couple’s California vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

Notably, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed, who were previously married to tennis star Sania Mirza and singer Umair Jaswal, respectively, tied the knot last January.