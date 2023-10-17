Shoaib Malik reveals real story of Tabraiz Shamsi’s signature celebration

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik revealed the story behind South Africa leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi’s signature “shoe-call celebration”.

Shoaib Malik spoke about the “shoe-call celebration” on the A Sports show “The Pavilion”. The former Pakistan captain said it concerns Tabraiz Shamsi and his teammate Imran Tahir.

Shoaib Malik stated that Tabraiz Shamsi uses the spikes under the shoes to make it look as he is dialling a number for a phone call.

The former Pakistan cricketer added that the South Africa bowler is a funny person, has a good nature, and performs with full dedication.

Shoaib Malik went on to say that the Tabraiz Shamsi assess the situation, which is of utmost importance for a spinner.

He went on to say that ‘wrong-un (googly)’ delivery is the South African spinner’s special weapon, adding that he has included the “slider” delivery in his arsenal.

