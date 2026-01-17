Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed celebrate their second wedding anniversary

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik expresses his affection for his wife, Sana Javed, on their second wedding anniversary.

In a recent Instagram post, Malik captioned a carousel of photos, “Two years of this beautiful partnership”. He further said, “Forever to go. Happy anniversary”.

The couple posed joyfully, dressed in an elegant black and red ensemble, marking two years of their journey as soulmates.

The all-rounder and actor shocked their fans after they announced their marriage on January 20, 2024.

The couple posted pictures of their wedding on their social media accounts, X and Instagram. Shoaib and Sana wrote, “Alhamdulillah. And We created you in pairs”.

The cricketer was formerly married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, while Sana was married to actor/singer Umair Jaswal.