Sania Mirza’s father speaks up after Shoaib Malik marriage

Imran Mirza, the father of India tennis great Sania Mirza, broke silence on his daughter’s divorce from Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Imran Mirza told India media agencies that his daughter was the one who sought separation from Shoaib Malik through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

The Pakistan cricketer made news on Saturday after he announced his marriage to prolific actress and model Sana Javed on social media. The newlyweds shared the wedding pictures on their respective accounts.

“Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs,” wrote the 41-year-old cricketer on his Instagram page.

It is pertinent to mention that Shoaib Malik got married to Sania Mirza in April 2010 and their first child, Izhaan, was born in October 2018.

There had been rumours about their divorce but no confirmation was ever made from both sides.

Days before Shoaib Malik’s announcement, Sania Mirza had posted a cryptic post about divorce on Instagram.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard,” read the text in the reposted note,” the post read.

The fans had speculated that things were not well between them.

