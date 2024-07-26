Not interested in representing Pakistan: Shoaib Malik

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has revealed that he was not interested in representing the Green Shirts in international cricket.

Speaking to a local sports TV, the all-rounder asserted that he was enjoying playing franchise cricket worldwide after announcing retirement from two formats.

When asked about returning to the Pakistan team, Shoaib Malik said: “I am happy and satisfied after playing for so many years and no, I am not interested in representing Pakistan anymore.”

“I have already retired from two formats and the one format that is remaining, I enjoy playing in the leagues wherever I get the opportunity. I will announce my retirement from all cricket forms once and for all,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the all-rounder last played for Pakistan in a T20I against Bangladesh in November 2021.

The veteran cricketer has represented Green Shirts in 124 T20Is and scored 2,435 runs with nine half-centuries to his name. He batted at an average of 31.2 and strike rate of 125.6.

The spinner bagged 28 wickets in the shortest format.

Earlier, he announced his availability for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States.

“I would love to lift T20 World Cup in 2024 for Pakistan,” said Shoaib Malik. “I have no physical fitness issue. I’m as fit as I was in my younger days. I’m available for Pakistan whenever PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board] contacts me.”

Malik led Pakistan in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. The Green Shirts ended up as runners-up in the competition as they lost to India in the final.

He was part of the side that won its maiden T20 World Cup title in England after two years.