Shoaib Malik recalls Saeed Ajmal’s hilarious drop catch

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recalled the spinner Saeed Ajmal’s hilarious drop catch during an ODI against the West Indies.

Shoaib Malik spoke about the funny moment while hosting the A-Sports talk show ‘Cricket Kahani’ with Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim and pacer Mohammad Amir as guests.

Shoaib Malik said it is one of those moments which is funny every time it is discussed. He said the former spinner was sitting with his hands representing a flower to take the catch.

“When he tried to take the catch, the ball was completely away from his hands. My mistake was that I should have said yes to that catch, but when I saw him fold his hands like a flower, I felt it was too easy. It was a dolly and that Saeed would catch it,” the former Pakistani captain said.

He added: “So when that catch was put down, I asked him ‘Why didn’t you take that catch?’. He said ‘I folded my hands like that because I was getting ready to take it in case you drop it. I was like ‘Boss, I had let it go already’.

He said Saeed Ajmal is a “wonderful chap” who makes everyone laugh.

In the show, Mohammad Amir said the way Shoaib Malik explained the drop catch to Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Azhar Ali and him following the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final was funny for him.

“If you remember, when we won the Champions Trophy final, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj, you, I and Azhar Ali were standing and the way you were explaining that dropped catch of Saeed Ajmal, it was very funny for me. The manner in which you explained it to everyone,” he said.

