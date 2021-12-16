‘With my superhero’: Shoaib Malik’s picture with son Izhaan Mirza goes viral

A cute picture of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik with his three-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik on Instagram is going viral across social media.

The heartwarming picture, shared on Izhaan Mirza Malik’s verified Instagram profile on Thursday, sees him being held by his “superhero” father.

The picture got more than 5,000 likes within the hour of its sharing. The users of the picture and video-sharing application took to the comment section to write how good and cute they look together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izhaan Mirza Malik (@izhaan.mirzamalik)

A netizen cheekily asked the child if he likes his mother Sania Mirza Malik, who is an Indian tennis player with six-time grand slam champion, or his father more.

Related: Izhaan Mirza Malik’s adorable video goes viral

It is pertinent to mention that Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s first interaction took place when Pakistan was playing a fixture in Delhi back in 2003.

They crossed paths with each other in Hobart when he was playing in Australia while his athlete-wife was taking part in a tournament in December 2019. He claimed the interaction was just a casual meeting and nothing came out of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

They got married four months later and have been together for over a decade.

In October of 2018, Shoaib Malik announced on Twitter that the couple were blessed with a baby boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!