I was a broken person since childhood: Fiza Ali

Singer Fiza Ali revealed she has been a broken person since her childhood.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Actor and singer Fiza Ali on Friday revealed some painful realities about her personal life in a tell-all interview with ‘Shan e Sahoor’ host Nida Yasir.

Fiza Ali revealed that her father did not take responsibility of her as he left the family. The singer went on to say that she used to feel like an outcast when visiting her grandparents.

The celebrity said she feels daughters feel safest when they have their father’s support. She added that people used to ask her and her mother about her father’s whereabouts when he did not use to pick her up from school or not coming to parent teacher meetings.

Speaking about her married life with ex-husband Fawad Farooq, she said she was never wanted a prince who would keep her happy but was fond of having children.

She said Fawad Farooq wanted more of a friend than a wife as he was very socializing and did not want his spouse to be confined in a kitchen, going on drives and her waiting for him to return while dressed up.

She said she feels her mother’s wishes of having a beautiful married life would have come true if Fawad Farooq treated her the same.

Moreover, Fiza Ali said her Fawad Farooq did not saw her as a friend even though her respected and cared for her.

Comments