Shocking: Banging sounds detected in Titan Sub new audio

In a shocking turn of events, the ‘banging’ sound that kept the hopes of families and rescuers alive in the search for the doomed Titan submersible has been revealed for the first time in chilling new audio.

A desperate search for the sub was launched after it lost contact with its mothership and vanished during an expedition to the Titanic wreck.

After an agonizing wait for news, late into the second day of searching, reports emerged that banging noises were detected in 30-minute intervals, deep under the ocean.

Played for the first time in a new documentary, the hollow sound has a regular, steady beat which caught the attention of experts – and sparked hopes that the noise could be SOS signals being made by the five men on board.

‘It could be somebody knocking, the symmetry between those knockings is very unusual,’ former Navy Submarine Captain Ryan Ramsey tells the documentary.

‘It’s rhythmic, it’s like somebody is making that sound, and the fact that it is repeated is really unusual.’

It is pertinent to mention here that Ocean Gate’s missing Titan submersible tragedy killed five men on board, on their voyage to the Titanic wreck site earlier on Sunday June 18, 2023.

OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were all aboard the tourist submersible.