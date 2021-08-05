Shocking video: Pick-up truck sinks into lake during live news coverage

CHICAGO: A video clip has gone viral that showed a parked vehicle sinks into the lake during a live news telecast of a reporter who was reportedly covering a story regarding a project at the Spaulding Dam.

It was learnt that Jakob Emerson, a WICS News Channel 20 reporter, was covering a story regarding a project at the Spaulding Dam situated in the Sangamon county in Illinois’ Springfield town.

He was completely unaware about a pick-up truck moving back towards the lake during the live news coverage until the vehicle was almost submerged in the water. After realising that something is afoot, he turned and gasped to see the truck drowned in the water.

Luckily, no one was sitting inside the vehicle. The reporter later said that the driver was trying to put the boat on the lake when this took place. The Sangamon County Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that no injuries were reported and they successfully rescued the car.

The video was shared on Twitter by Brian Floyd and a user ‘samantharae_99’ on TikTok.